1 person killed, 7 injured in Dodge Co. crash

Officials said one person is dead and seven more are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Tuesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol said Dodge County deputies were called to the crash on Highway E near Horicon around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation showed a Chrysler sedan had crossed the centerline, hitting a Chevrolet Equinox. The Chrysler then hit a Ford Focus, which had been behind the Chevrolet.

Four people were in the Ford, according to officials. The front passenger was killed, the driver was critically injured and medically flown, and the two rear occupants were transported and treated at a hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also treated and released.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained critical injuries and was medically flown. That driver was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, with blood sample testing pending.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is the lead investigative agency for this case.

No names are being released pending notification of family members.