1 person missing after boating accident

One person is missing after the boat they were in capsized on the Black River south of Neillsville in the Township of Pine Valley.

Officials say one person is missing after a boating accident. (MGN)

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the accident at about 3:34 pm, on Saturday May 2nd, 2020. Two men were fishing on the Black River and were using a boat to cross the river to fish on the other side. When they were ready to leave they got in their boat and were in the middle of the river when the boat started to take on water. The boat then capsized ejecting the two men.

One of the men was able to put on a life jacket and made it safely to shore. The other man did not have a life jacket and went under the water.

The missing man was wearing a lime green shirt with blue pants.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded with a variety of other agencies in an effort to locate the missing individual.

The search is continuing and information will be released as it develops.

