A crash on the Beltline is causing rush-hour delays in Madison Friday afternoon.

Dane County Dispatch says the one-vehicle crash happened on the eastboard Beltline at Whitney Way.

A WisDOT notification says all eastbound lanes on the Beltline are closed.

No word on injuries, according to Dispatch.

Madison police and EMS responded to the call at around 2:51 p.m. Friday.