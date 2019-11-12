10 elementary students okay after Dodge Co. school bus crash, Sheriff's Office says

Ten Prairie View Elementary School students were onboard a school bus Tuesday morning when it collided with a car that crossed into oncoming lanes in Dodge Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the teenage driver of the car lost control on the snow and ice covering Niblick Road, in the Town of Beaver Dam, around 8 a.m. The car crossed the center-line where it collided with the eastbound school bus.

None of the kids nor the bus driver, identified as Gary Davidson, reported being hurt at the time.

The students were loaded onto a replacement bus and taken to school where they were then evaluated by the school nurse. Once there, some of the students said they suffered injuries like bumps and scrapes, but all of them ended up going to class after their nurse visit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators blamed the weather and road conditions for the crash. They did not say if anyone was cited for the incident. The name of the 16-year-old behind the wheel of the car was not released.

