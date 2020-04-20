10 more coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin; positive tests near 4,500

Ten more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Wisconsin, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 4,500, according to the Department of Health Services.

In its latest daily update, the state agency reported 230 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 and 1,211 people have been hospitalized. That hospitalization figure make up approximately 27 percent of the 4,499 cases reported, which is slightly down from 29-30 percent listed recently.

So far, 46,603 tests have come back negative. The number of recoveries is not reported by the state because health officials do not retest all patients to confirm they have recovered.

DHS’ totals do lag the county-level numbers reported by Public Health Madison and Dane County, which identified one more confirmed case and death, bringing the state’s total to at least 4,500 and 231, respectively.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin , according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 364 / 19

Dodge: 19 / 1

Grant: 23 / 3

Green: 9 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 6 / 0

Jefferson: 32 / 0

Juneau: 10 / 1

Lafayette: 3 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,191 / 132

Richland: 8 / 1

Rock: 80 / 4

Sauk: 34 / 3

Waukesha: 269 / 11

