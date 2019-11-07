10 people in Oklahoma injected with insulin instead of the flu shot

In an alarming medical mishap in Oklahoma, police say ten people were accidentally given insulin instead of the flu shot.

Police in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, say they got a call Wednesday night about one unresponsive person, but when they arrived on the scene that wasn't the case. Multiple patients at Jacquelyn House, a facility for people with intellectual disabilities, needed help.

"All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can't communicate what they need," Police Chief Tracy Roles explained.

Investigators say a pharmacist of forty years was contracted to give the patients flu shots, but somehow the syringes were filled with insulin.

Fortunately, everyone is okay. But, officials said the patients will have to stay in the hospital for a few days.

Police are still trying to determine how the mistake happened.