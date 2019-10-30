10 year old uses personal testimony to advocate for Wisconsin’s first dyslexia legislation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A 10 year old is taking his struggle with dyslexia to fight for Wisconsin’s first dyslexia legislation.
Nathan Mandeville still gets sad when he thinks about how difficult reading used to be.
“Everybody was reading way better than me, and I saw other people read better than me,” Nathan said. “And I thought I wasn’t fitting in.”
He said that in third grade, he read at a kindergarten level. Now in the fifth grade, Nathan is “proud” to be reading at a sixth grade level.
Nathan found personal growth, and he is hoping a new state law could help other kids like him.
"It's crazy to see how big of a proponent he is for his dyslexia," Nathan’s teacher Andrew Bohnsack said. He attributed Nathan’s literary success to his hard work: “It’s pretty inspiring to see a kiddo who’s 10 years old take his learning into his own hands like that." One in five students in the United States has a language-based learning disability, and dyslexia is the most common in the category. Dyslexia is a life-long struggle. UW Health says early treatment during childhood can help, as well as support from family, teachers and friends.
