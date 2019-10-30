10 year old uses personal testimony to advocate for Wisconsin’s first dyslexia legislation

A 10 year old is taking his struggle with dyslexia to fight for Wisconsin’s first dyslexia legislation.

Nathan Mandeville still gets sad when he thinks about how difficult reading used to be.

“Everybody was reading way better than me, and I saw other people read better than me,” Nathan said. “And I thought I wasn’t fitting in.”

He said that in third grade, he read at a kindergarten level. Now in the fifth grade, Nathan is “proud” to be reading at a sixth grade level.

Nathan found personal growth, and he is hoping a new state law could help other kids like him.