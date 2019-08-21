Seat belt law helping to save lives 10 years after WI law went into effect

Seat belt use has reached a new milestone in Wisconsin. More than 90 percent of Wisconsin drivers are buckling up 10 years after the state's primary seat belt law went into effect.

Gov. Tony Evers addressed more than 400 traffic-safety advocates at the 45th annual Governor's Conference on Highway Safety on Wednesday. It was held at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of law enforcement, traffic safety professionals and motorists across Wisconsin, more people than ever are making the life-saving decision to buckle-up,” said Gov. Evers.

When the primary seat belt law took effect in June 2009, the state's seat belt user rate was 74 percent and increased to 89 percent in 2018. Preliminary information from an observational study indicates 90.2 percent of motorists are buckling up in 2019.

The law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for not being buckled up. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin and resulted in 50,875 traffic convictions in 2018.

“We’ve reached an important benchmark, but at the same time realize there is more work to do,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “Just 10% of motorists fail to buckle up, but this small group accounts for nearly half of the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes every year.”

Officials say Wisconsin is finally catching up to other Midwest states where seat belt use is already above 90 percent.

“Unbuckled motorists are much more likely to be ejected, injured or killed in the event of a crash,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tony Burrell. “To prevent needless tragedies, we continue to urge all motorists to buckle up, every seat, every trip whether they’re headed across town or across the country.”