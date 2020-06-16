10 years for man who walked 351 miles to Neenah for sex with teen

A man who walked from Indiana to Neenah to meet a minor for sex has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 33, was sentenced June 15 during an appearance before Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

In March, Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of attempted child enticement.

Starting in October of 2019, Jenkins starting exchanging instant messages with "Kylee" whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Neenah. "Kylee" was an undercover Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"Jenkins began demanding sexually explicit photographs from 'Kylee' and making plans to engage in sexual activity with the minor. When his numerous requests for 'Kylee' to join him in Indiana were rebuffed, Jenkins began walking the 351-mile trek from Whitestown, Indiana to Neenah, Wisconsin. Along the way, Jenkins continued to engage 'Kylee' in sexually explicit conversations and updated her as to his current location," according to federal prosecutors.

When Jenkins arrived in Winnebago County, he was met by deputies and an FBI Special Agent.

Jenkins was previously convicted of state charges of child abuse in 2011.

During his sentencing hearing on the federal charges, the government described "numerous incidents in the eight years following that conviction wherein Jenkins was alleged to have sexually abused minors and others."

“Because of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office’s and the FBI’s excellent work, Tommy Lee Jenkins will not be able to prey on any more children,” said United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger.

Following his release from federal prison, Jenkins will serve life on supervised release. He will have to register as a sex offender