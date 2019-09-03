100 greatest stories defining the NBC and NFL relationship

CHICAGO (WMTV/NBC Sports)-- The NFL has been around for a century, and its newest season begins on Thursday in Chicago.
The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. It is the league's oldest rivalry. Kick off is set for 7:20 p.m. on NBC. The game will air locally on WMTV NBC15.
NBC and NBC Sports defined 100 great moments that define the relationship between NBC and the NFL.
- October 22, 1939 – First Telecast of an NFL Game : NBC presents the first telecast of a National Football League game. Announcer Allen “Skip” Waltz calls the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Brooklyn Dodgers from Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field.
- December 26, 1955 – 1955 NFL Championship Game: NBC pays $100,000 to acquire the broadcast rights to the 1955 NFL Championship Game. The contest, featuring the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, is played in front of a crowd of 87,695 – the largest-ever at the time — and marks the first time an NFL Championship is played on a Monday night. The Cleveland Browns defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 38-14.
- December 28, 1958 – The Greatest Game Ever Played: The 1958 NFL Championship between the Baltimore Colts and New York Giants at Yankee Stadium on NBC is the first NFL game to go to sudden death. The game comes to a memorable conclusion, as Colts’ fullback Alan Ameche scores on a one-yard run in overtime to seal the victory, 23-17. The game is a seminal moment for the NFL, attracts 45 million viewers nationwide, and becomes known as “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
- April 5, 1961 – Two-Year Championship Contract:NBC signs a two-year contract with the NFL for radio and television rights to the NFL Championship Game for $615,000 annually.
- December 30, 1962 – 1962 NFL Championship Game: In a rematch of the 1961 NFL Championship, the Green Bay Packers defeat the New York Giants 16-7 on NBC. The game is broadcast from Yankee Stadium. During the game, the temperature drops to 13 degrees, and winds swirl at 40 mph, leaving cameramen to use bonfires to defrost their cameras. This is the second of Vince Lombardi’s five NFL Championships as the Packers head coach.
- August 20, 1964 – NBC Gains Broadcast Rights to American Football League:The American Football League signs a five-year, $36-million television contract with NBC to begin with the 1965 season. NBC Vice President Carl Lindemann states at the time, “It is, in fact, the largest sum ever paid in a sports television contract.”
- December 26, 1965 – 1965 AFL Championship Game: NBC broadcasts its first AFL Championship Game, a 23-0 Buffalo Bills victory over the San Diego Chargers from San Diego’s Balboa Stadium in the last game AFL Championship Game before the Super Bowl era.
- January 1, 1967 – 1966 AFL Championship Game: The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills 31-7 on NBC to win the 1966 AFL Championship, halting the Bills’ bid to win a third consecutive AFL Championship.
- January 15, 1967 – First ‘Super Bowl’: NBC and CBS simulcast the first American Football League-National Football League World Championship Game from the Los Angeles Coliseum, subsequently known as Super Bowl I, as the Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10. At the time, NBC owns broadcast rights to AFL games, while CBS holds rights to NFL games. Curt Gowdy handles NBC’s play-by-play alongside Paul Christman in the only Super Bowl broadcast by two different English-language television networks simultaneously in the U.S.
- December 31, 1967 – 1967 AFL Championship Game:The Oakland Raiders defeat the Houston Oilers, 40-7, in the 1967 AFL Championship Game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on NBC. After the victory, Oakland loses to the NFL-champion Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II.
- November 17, 1968 – “Heidi Bowl:”New York Jets and Oakland Raiders fans are left hanging late in the fourth quarter, as NBC interrupts the thrilling conclusion to the AFL game to air the children’s movie Heidi. NBC Sports executives had decided to broadcast the game in its entirety, but the message is never received at NBC control, and with 1:05 remaining, NBC leaves the game with the Jets leading 32-29, creating a fan uproar. The Raiders score two touchdowns within nine seconds in the last minute to shock the Jets and win 43-32 in what is forever known as the “Heidi Bowl.”
- December 29, 1968 – 1968 AFL Championship Game: At New York’s Shea Stadium, the New York Jets win the 1968 AFL Championship by defeating the Oakland Raiders, 27-23, on NBC. The Jets, behind quarterback Joe Namath’s guarantee, go on to defeat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III on NBC to become the first AFL team to win a Super Bowl.
- January 12, 1969 – Super Bowl III: NBC airs Super Bowl III, in which the Jets’ Joe Namath makes good on his guarantee to upset the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in what many have called the most important game in pro football history. It is the first NFL Championship to officially bear the name “Super Bowl.”
- 1970 – First AFC deal: Following the NFL-AFL merger, NBC gains the rights to the American Football Conference games and retains them through the 1997 season.
- January 4, 1970 – 1969 AFL Championship Game: In the final AFL Championship Game before the AFL-NFL merger, the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Oakland Raiders, 17-7, on NBC en route to winning Super Bowl IV.
- November 26, 1970 – First Thanksgiving Day game: NBC broadcasts its first Thanksgiving Day NFL game, as the Detroit Lions defeat the Oakland Raiders 28-14 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
- January 17, 1971 – Super Bowl V:The Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 on a 32-yard field goal by kicker Jim O’Brien with one second remaining in the game on NBC. Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley becomes the first non-QB to be named Super Bowl MVP and the only player from the losing team to win the award.
- December 25, 1971 – The Longest Game Ever Played: The AFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on NBC on Christmas Day goes into double overtime, becoming the longest game in NFL history. The Dolphins win 27-24 on a Garo Yepremian 37-yard field goal, despite one of the greatest all-time postseason performances by Chiefs running back Ed Podolak, who racks up 350 all-purpose yards in the game.
- December 23, 1972 – The Immaculate Reception: One of the most iconic and controversial plays in NFL history takes place on Dec. 23 on NBC in an AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers. Trailing 7-6 with 22 seconds remaining in the game, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw heaves a pass downfield. The ball bounces off an Oakland defender towards the turf, but is caught by Steelers running back Franco Harris before the ball hits the ground. Harris runs down the left sideline and into the end zone, giving the Steelers a 12-7 lead with five seconds remaining. The improbable play becomes known simply as “The Immaculate Reception.”
- January 2, 1973 & January 14, 1973 – Miami Dolphins complete perfect season:The Miami Dolphins complete the only perfect season in NFL history by winning the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl VII, both on NBC. In the AFC Championship Game, the Dolphins defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17, at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium. In Super Bowl VII, Miami defeats the Washington Redskins, 14-7, finishing the season with a championship and a perfect 17-0.
- December 21, 1974 – The Sea of Hands: Oakland Raiders running back Clarence Davis catches the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Ken Stabler among a “sea of hands” of Miami Dolphins defenders in the final seconds of the AFC Divisional playoff game for a 28-26 victory on NBC. The defeat ends Miami’s historic run of three straight Super Bowl appearances and back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
- January 12, 1975 – Super Bowl IX:NBC presents Super Bowl IX as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Franco Harris is named MVP.
- January 9, 1977 – Super Bowl XI: The Oakland Raiders defeat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 on NBC to secure their first Super Bowl victory. Raiders WR Fred Biletnikoff is named MVP.
- December 24, 1977 – Ghost to the Post: Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper, nicknamed “The Ghost” after the fictional character Casper the Friendly Ghost, makes a remarkable 42-yard catch from quarterback Ken Stabler that sets up a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Colts. The Raiders go on to defeat the Colts 37-31 in double overtime on NBC in Baltimore.
- January 1, 1978 – 1977 AFC Championship Game: The Denver Broncos defeat the Oakland Raiders, 20-17, at Denver’s Mile High Stadium on NBC to advance to Super Bowl XII. On an apparent Denver fumble in the second half, Oakland defensive lineman Mike McCoy appears to recover the ball and have a clear path to the end zone, but the game officials, who do not see the fumble occur, rule the play dead. The Broncos retain possession and go on to win by three points.
- September 10, 1978 – Holy Roller: NBC broadcasts the Oakland Raiders-San Diego Chargers matchup as a controversial game-winning play results in a 21-20 Raiders victory at San Diego Stadium. With 10 seconds remaining in regulation and the ball on the 14-yard line, quarterback Ken Stabler fumbles the ball forward as he gets hit in the backfield. As the ball rolls loose on the ground, Raiders running back Pete Banaszak swats it toward the end zone. Tight end Dave Casper continues the ball’s forward motion with a kick at the five-yard line and falls on in it in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown as time expires. The game sparks a rule change for forward fumbles.
- January 21, 1979 – Super Bowl XIII: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 on NBC in the fifth and last Super Bowl played in Miami’s Orange Bowl. It marks the first Super Bowl with a rematch of the previous year’s Super Bowl competitors as Terry Bradshaw is named MVP.
- December 20, 1980 – First Announcerless Game: For the first time in television history, NBC Sports presents a game with no play-by-play or color commentary, known as “The Announcerless Game.” The season finale between the Jets and Dolphins is broadcast with only sounds of the stadium and graphics, with a brief pre-game introduction from Bryant Gumbel.
- January 11, 1981 – 1980 AFC Championship Game: The Oakland Raiders defeat the San Diego Chargers, 34-27, in the 1980 AFC Championship Game from San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium on NBC. Oakland becomes the second wild card team to advance to the Super Bowl.
- January 25, 1981 – Super Bowl XV: The Oakland Raiders become the first wild card playoff team to win a Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 at the Louisiana Superdome on NBC.
- January 2, 1982 – The Epic in Miami: The San Diego Chargers defeat the Miami Dolphins 41-38 on NBC in the AFC Divisional playoffs from Miami’s Orange Bowl. The game sets numerous playoff records at the time, including the most combined points scored (79), most combined total yards (1,036) and most combined passing yards (809). Arguably, the most impressive individual performance in NFL playoff history belongs to Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, who registers a then-NFL playoff record 13 receptions for 166 yards, one touchdown, and a crucial blocked field goal, despite battling heat exhaustion.
- January 10, 1982 – The Freezer Bowl: NBC presents the AFC Championship Game between the San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals from Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Played at -9 °F with the wind-chill at -59 °F, the game becomes known as “The Freezer Bowl.” The Bengals win the game 27-7 to advance to Super Bowl XVI.
- January 23, 1983 – 1982 AFC Championship Game: Mud Bowl:The Miami Dolphins defeat the New York Jets 14-0 on NBC to secure their berth in Super Bowl XVII. The Orange Bowl field purposely goes uncovered during a 72-hour rainstorm before the game is played, resulting in muddy conditions and offensive struggles that benefit the home team.
- January 30, 1983 – Super Bowl XVII: The Washington Redskins defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 to win their first Super Bowl in a strike-shortened season on NBC. John Riggins rushes for a then-Super Bowl record 166 yards en route to being named MVP.
- January 26, 1986 – Super Bowl XX: The Chicago Bears defeat the New England Patriots 46-10 on NBC in Super Bowl XX in New Orleans. The game reaches more than 127 million viewers, replacing the final episode of M*A*S*H* as the most-viewed television program (total reach) in history at the time. During pre-game coverage, NBC airs “The Silent Minute,” in which NBC shows a black screen with only a clock on it. “The Silent Minute,” which was the highest-rated minute of pre-game coverage that year, was a concept devised to give viewers a quick break from the excitement of the day. Bob Costas hosts his first Super Bowl pregame show.
- January 3, 1987 – 1986 AFC Divisional Playoffs: “The Marathon by the Lake” features a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Cleveland’s Mark Moseley with 2:02 remaining in double overtime to propel the Browns to a 23-20 home come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets in the 1986 AFC Divisional playoff game on NBC. At the time, the game is recorded as the third-longest contest in NFL history.
- January 11, 1987 – The Drive: In the AFC Championship Game on NBC between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns from Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium, John Elway leads the Broncos on “The Drive,” one of the most iconic offensive series in NFL history. The Broncos offense moves 98 yards in 15 plays to tie the game at 20 with 37 seconds left in regulation on a touchdown pass from Elway to Mark Jackson. The Broncos win 23-20 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.
- December 27, 1987 – Gayle Sierens Becomes First Woman to Handle Play-By-Play: Gayle Sierens becomes the first woman to handle play-by-play duties for an NFL broadcast, calling the Kansas City Chiefs-Seattle Seahawks game on NBC from Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs defeats Seattle 41-20.
- January 17, 1988 – The Fumble: With just over a minute left in the 1987 AFC Championship Game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on NBC, Cleveland running back Earnest Byner fumbles on the Broncos 1-yard line while on the verge of scoring the potential game-tying touchdown. The Broncos recover the fumble and hold on to win 38-33 to advance to Super Bowl XXII.
- January 22, 1989 – Super Bowl XXIII: NBC broadcasts Super Bowl XXIII from Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. In what is regarded as one of the best Super Bowls ever played, Joe Montana caps an 11-play, 92-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds remaining, giving the San Francisco 49ers a 20-16 win and sending head coach Bill Walsh into retirement on top. NBC Sports introduces a new logo with the word “Sports” in red script that serves as its main logo until 2011.
- January 3, 1993 – The Comeback: In what has become known simply as “The Comeback,” the Buffalo Bills erase a 35-3 second-half deficit to the Houston Oilers in the AFC Wild Card game, and defeat Houston 41-38 in overtime at Rich Stadium in Buffalo on NBC. The win still stands as the largest comeback in NFL history. Buffalo’s comeback is spearheaded by backup quarterback Frank Reich, who replaces an injured Jim Kelly, and second-string running back Kenneth Davis, after Thurman Thomas leaves with an injury. The game was not sold out, so fans in western New York were unable to watch it due to NFL blackout restrictions.
- January 31, 1993 – Super Bowl XXVII: NBC broadcasts Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., as Dallas dominates Buffalo and cruises to a 52-17 victory.
- November 25, 1993 – Leon Lett: After Miami kicker Pete Stoyanovich’s go-ahead field goal is blocked in the final moments of the Dolphins-Cowboys snow-covered Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas, Cowboys lineman Leon Lett bobbles his attempt to pick the loose ball up, allowing the Dolphins to recover it on the one-yard line. Stoyanovich makes the field goal on the ensuing play as time expires, giving Miami an improbable 16-14 win.
- January 30, 1994 – NBC is First Network to Exclusively Broadcast Consecutive Super Bowls. NBC becomes the first network ever to exclusively broadcast consecutive Super Bowls, televising Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993, and Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994. Dick Enberg and Bob Trumpy call Super Bowl XXVIII, while O.J. Simpson and Will McDonough report from the sidelines. Jim Lampley hosts coverage, alongside analysts Mike Ditka and Joe Gibbs. The Cowboys defeat the Bills for the second consecutive year with a 30-13 win at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
- January 15, 1995 – 1994 AFC Championship Game: The San Diego Chargers defeat the heavily-favored Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-13, at Three Rivers Stadium on NBC in the 1994 AFC Championship Game. The Chargers, led by linebacker Junior Seau who records 16 tackles, score 14 unanswered points in the second half to comeback and advance to Super Bowl XXIX.
- October 1995-August 1996 – NBC is First Network to Broadcast World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals and Olympics in Same Year: NBC Sports has the rights to a “golden year” of sports and goes on to brand itself as “America’s Sports Leader” in 1996. The network broadcasts the World Series (October 21-28, 1995), Super Bowl XXX (January 28, 1996), the NBA Finals (June 5-16, 1996) and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics (July 19-August 4) in a 10-month span – the first time any broadcaster presents all four of these major events in less than a year’s time. The nation watches as the Braves secure their first World Series title in nearly 40 years; the Dallas Cowboys win their fifth Super Bowl; the Chicago Bulls capture their fourth NBA Championship of the ’90s in Michael Jordan’s first full season after coming out of retirement; and Team USA completes the Atlanta Games with 101 medals, the most for any country.
- January 14, 1996 – 1995 AFC Championship Game: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 20-16, on NBC to advance to Super Bowl XXX. On the last play of the game with the Colts trailing by four, Indianapolis quarterback Jim Harbaugh throws a Hail Mary pass which falls incomplete in the end zone, allowing Pittsburgh to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time under head coach Bill Cowher.
- January 28, 1996 – Super Bowl XXX:The Dallas Cowboys win their fifth Super Bowl title, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX on NBC. The game is the most-watched sporting event ever at the time averaging more than 95 million viewers.
- January 25, 1998 – Super Bowl XXXII:The Denver Broncos defeat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 to win their first championship after four previous Super Bowl losses. Terrell Davis rushes for 157 yards and scores a Super Bowl-record three rushing touchdowns to win MVP at San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium in what is NBC’s last Super Bowl for 11 years.
- April 18, 2005 – First SNF on NBC Agreement: NBC is awarded the rights to Sunday Night Football. The landmark agreement also includes the 2009 and 2012 Super Bowls, as well as the first-ever “flexible scheduling” element. NBC’s presentation becomes the NFL’s premier primetime package and goes on to become primetime television’s #1 show eight consecutive years and counting. The network also announces the launch of Football Night in America, a weekly NFL news and highlights show that precedes Sunday Night Football, which is the most-watched regularly-scheduled studio show in sports.
- June – July, 2005 – NBC Names SNF & FNIA talent: From June through July, NBC announces John Madden as Sunday Night Football analyst, and Cris Collinsworth and Bob Costas as hosts of Football Night in America.
- February – May, 2006 – NBC Announces More SNF & FNIA Talent: From February through May, NBC announces multiple additions to the SNF and FNIA broadcast teams, inducing Jerome Bettis (FNIA studio analyst), Drew Esocoff (SNF director), Fred Gaudelli (SNF producer), Andrea Kramer (SNF sideline and feature reporter), Peter King (FINA reporter), Al Michaels (SNF play-by-play) and Sterling Sharpe (FNIA studio analyst).
- August 6, 2006 – SNF’s Debut at NFL/Hall of Fame Game: NBC’s Sunday Night Football makes its debut at the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio (Philadelphia vs. Oakland), marking NBC Sports’ first NFL telecast in 3,113 days, since Super Bowl XXXII on Jan. 25, 1998. One day earlier, SNF game analyst John Madden was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
- September 7, 2006 – First NBC Regular-Season Game Broadcast in 9 Years: NBC airs the first regular-season game in its new contract with the NFL (since the 1997 season), and the first-ever NFL Kickoff game, as Pittsburgh hosts Miami in a 28-17 Steelers victory on a Thursday night. Al Michaels, John Madden and Andrea Kramer call the game. Pre-game coverage on Football Night in America features Bob Costas, Cris Collinsworth, Jerome Bettis, Sterling Sharpe and Peter King.
- September 10, 2006 – First ‘Manning Bowl:” NBC Sunday Night Football opener features the ‘Manning Bowl’ as the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in the first-ever meeting between Peyton and Eli Manning, a 26-21 Colts victory.
- December 19, 2006 – First ‘Flex Scheduling’ Game: The first-ever NFL “flex scheduling” takes place as the Chargers-Broncos game moves to primetime in Week 11 of NBC’s SNF.
- December 9, 2007 – Peyton’s 300th Touchdown Pass: Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning throws his 300th career touchdown pass in the Colts’ Week 14 SNF win over the Baltimore Ravens.
- July 7, 2008 – Dan Patrick Named Co-Host of FNIA: Dan Patrick is named co-host of Football Night in America, working alongside his former ESPN SportsCenter co-host Keith Olbermann.
- October 19, 2008 – First Al Michaels-Cris Collinsworth Game: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth work their first game together – Seahawks at Buccaneers on SNF, giving John Madden a week off from cross-country travel.
- February 1, 2009 – Super Bowl XLIII: NBC returns to the Super Bowl as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 to become the first team to win six Super Bowls. Ben Roethlisberger completes a game-winning six-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds remaining to win the game. It is also the final game in John Madden’s historic broadcasting career.
- February 8, 2009 – NBC Broadcasts First Pro Bowl in 35 Years: NBC televises the Pro Bowl for first time in 35 years as Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call the game, which the AFC wins 41-34, from Honolulu. The previous NBC’s last broadcast of the Pro Bowl was on Jan. 20, 1974 from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when the AFC, led by then Raiders coach John Madden, defeated the NFC 15-13 on five Garo Yepremian field goals. Curt Gowdy and Al DeRogatis called that game for NBC.
- June 3, 2009 – Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison Join FNIA:Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winning safety Rodney Harrison join Football Night in America as the show’s newest studio analysts.
- August 26, 2009 – NBC Announces New FNIA Format: NBC Sports announces new Football Night in America format, with Bob Costas hosting the show from the game site and Dan Patrick and Keith Olbermann hosting from the studio in New York along with new analysts Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, and Tiki Barber and Peter King.
- September 20, 2009 – “Jerry World:” Kicker Lawrence Tynes kicks a 37-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the New York Giants defeat Dallas 33-31 on NBC in the first regular-season game at the new Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium or as SNF’s Al Michaels called it, “Jerry World” after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The game is played in front of the largest regular-season NFL crowd ever in the U.S. (105,121 attendance).
- November 16, 2009 – Patriots’ 4th-and-2: The Colts remain unbeaten at 9-0 after coming back from 17 points to defeat the Patriots 35-34 in a game known for Bill Belichick’s decision to go for a first down on 4th & 2 from its own 28-yard line with 2:08 remaining in the fourth quarter on NBC. After coming up short, four plays later, Peyton Manning throws the game-winning TD pass to Reggie Wayne.
- October 31, 2010 – First SNF game to Top World Series on Same Night: SNF’s Steelers-Saints game averages 18.1 million viewers on NBC on the same night as the San Francisco Giants – Texas Rangers World Series Game 4 averages 15.5 million viewers on FOX. It marks the first time that a primetime NFL regular-season game tops a World Series game on the same night.
- December 28, 2010 – First NFL Game Played on a Tuesday Since 1946: NBC televises the Vikings-Eagles SNF game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, due to a blizzard in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 26. It is the first NFL game played on a Tuesday since 1946 (New York Giants vs. Boston Yanks, 10/1/46). Vikings-Eagles averages 23.7 million viewers.
- January 8, 2011 – 2010 AFC Wild Card: Peyton’s Last Game with Colts: Nick Folk kicks a 32-yard field goal as time expires, giving the New York Jets a 17-16 AFC Wild Card victory over Indianapolis on NBC in Peyton Manning’s final game with the Colts.
- January 8, 2011 – Beast Mode: In the 2010 NFC Wild Card Game on NBC, Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch went ‘Beast Mode,’ breaking nine tackles during a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and leading the Seahawks to a 41-36 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The noise level in Seattle’s Qwest Field during the run is reportedly strong enough to trigger activity equivalent to an earthquake on a seismograph in the area.
- February 5, 2012 – Super Bowl XLVI, First-Ever Live Stream of the Super Bowl in the United States: Eli Manning wins his second Super Bowl MVP in leading the underdog New York Giants to a 21-17 victory over the 17-0 New England Patriots on NBC. With less than four minutes remaining, Manning completes a 38-yard over-the-shoulder pass to Mario Manningham to begin a nine-play, 88-yard scoring drive that gives the Giants their second Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in four years. NBCSports.com and NFL.com live stream Super Bowl XLVI from Indianapolis, the first-ever live stream of the Super Bowl in the U.S.
- April 30, 2012 – Michele Tafoya Wins First-Ever Sports Reporting Emmy: Michele Tafoya, who joined NBC Sports Group in 2011, wins the first-ever Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter. Tafoya has won three such Emmys (2013 and 2018), becoming the award’s only three-time winner.
- September 5, 2012 – First NFL game on a Wednesday Since 1948: NBC televises the 2012 NFL Kickoff game between the Cowboys and Giants on a Wednesday night, avoiding the 2012 Democratic National Convention, where President Barack Obama accepts the party’s nomination in a Thursday night speech. It was the first NFL game played on a Wednesday since 1948 (L.A. Rams-Detroit Lions, 9/22/48).
- September 9, 2012 – Peyton’s 400th Touchdown Pass: In his first game with the Denver Broncos (in the SNF season opener), quarterback Peyton Manning throws his 400th career touchdown pass (vs. Pittsburgh).
- October 7, 2012 – Brees’ 48th Consecutive Game with Touchdown Pass Breaks Record: New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees throws a touchdown pass in an NFL-record 48th consecutive game, breaking Johnny Unitas’ 52-year old mark (47) in a Week 5 Chargers-Saints SNF game.
- November 22, 2012 – First Thanksgiving Primetime Game: A new tradition begins with NBC’s first-ever NFL primetime game on Thanksgiving with the Patriots at the Jets. This game is also known for Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s second quarter “butt fumble” which the Patriots returned for a touchdown on their way to a 49-19 win.
- December 30, 2012 – Week 17 ‘Win-and-In’ Game: The Week 17 NFC East championship “win-and-in” game on NBC between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins is the most-watched regular-season Sunday night game on record (30.3 million viewers).
- August 2, 2013 – Al Michaels Awarded Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award: Al Michaels receives the prestigious Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award, awarded annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which recognizes “long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”
- September 5, 2013 – Peyton’s 7 Touchdowns in Season Opener: In the NFL Kickoff game on NBC, Denver’s Peyton Manning throws seven touchdown passes vs. Baltimore, tying an NFL record for most touchdown passes in a game, which had last been matched in 1969.
- October 20, 2013 – Peyton’s Return to Indianapolis: On SNF in Week 7, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning returns to Indianapolis, where he played 13 seasons for the Colts. The game averages 26.9 million viewers, ranking as the most-watched October NFL primetime telecast in 21 years.
- November 24, 2013 – Brady-Manning XIV: Tom Brady leads the Patriots’ biggest regular-season comeback victory ever (from 24 points behind) in defeating Peyton Manning and the Broncos, 34-31, in overtime in Brady-Manning XIV on SNF in Week 12.
- January 4, 2014 – Colts complete second-largest playoff comeback: The Indianapolis Colts overcome a 28-point second half deficit in the 2013 AFC Wild Card Game to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on NBC, the second-largest comeback win in NFL postseason history. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning 64-yarder to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton with 4:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
- October 5, 2014 – Brady Reaches 50,000 Career Passing Yards: Tom Brady reaches 50,000 career passing yards as the Patriots beat the Bengals 43-17 in the “on to Cincinnati” game on NBC.
- October 19, 2014 – Peyton Passes Favre: Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws his 509th career touchdown pass in a 42-17 win over the 49ers on SNF in Week 7, breaking Brett Favre’s all-time career record.
- November 23, 2014 – OBJ’s Catch: New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. makes a spectacular one-handed catch while falling into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown against Dallas – despite being interfered with on the play.
- October 4, 2015 – Brees’ 400th Touchdown Pass: Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws the 400th career touchdown pass in a Week 4 SNF victory over Cowboys. Brees’ milestone TD pass is an 80-yarder to win the game 13 seconds into OT – the quickest regular-season overtime victory in NFL history.
- February 1, 2015 – Super Bowl XLIX: Tom Brady wins the third of his four Super Bowl MVP awards, throwing four touchdown passes in New England’s 28-24 victory over Seattle on NBC. The game’s most memorable play is made by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who intercepts Russell Wilson’s pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left.
- November 26, 2015 – Favre’s Ring of Honor Ceremony: The most-watched Thanksgiving primetime game in NFL history (27.8 million viewers for Bears-Packers) features Brett Favre’s “Ring of Honor” halftime ceremony from Lambeau Field, highlighted by a special appearance from Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.
- January 10, 2016 – NFC Wild Card Game: Seahawks vs. Vikings: The Seahawks-Vikings NFC Wild Card game is the third-coldest NFL game on record, with a kickoff temperature of minus-six degrees on NBC. The game, a down-to-the-wire 10-9 Seahawks’ victory, averages 35.3 million viewers to rank as the most-watched early Sunday Wild Card on record.
- January 16, 2016 – 2015 NFC Divisional Playoffs: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ improbable 41-yard, game-tying Hail Mary scoring pass on the final play of regulation is topped only by Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s overtime heroics in Arizona’s 26-20 playoff win.
- February 1, 2016 – NBC Acquires Thursday Night Football Package: NBC acquires Thursday Night Football package of games in a two-year agreement, becoming the first network to present multiple primetime NFL packages in the same season.
- July 1, 2016 – Mike Tirico Joins NBC: Mike Tirico joins NBC Sports Group, where his work includes hosting NBC’s NFL coverage on Football Night in America. In 2018, Tirico is named the new studio host of FNIA, after previously working from the site of the game.
- November 13, 2016 – Super Bowl XLIX Rematch: Seattle wins 31-24 with a goal-line stand in a Super Bowl XLIX rematch with New England, stopping the Patriots four times from inside the two-yard line in the game’s final moments.
- November 17, 2016 – NBC’s First Thursday Night Football Game: The Carolina Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints 23-20 at home in NBC’s first Thursday Night Football game since acquiring the TNF package.
- October 22, 2017 – The Fog Game: In an Atlanta-New England Super Bowl rematch, heavy fog unexpectedly rolls into Foxboro and forces the second half to be televised almost exclusively using SkyCam.
- February 4, 2018 – Super Bowl LII: Trailing 33-32 with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Nick Foles – the backup quarterback who became the Eagles’ starter following a Week 14 injury to Carson Wentz — leads a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and the Philadelphia defense holds off two Patriots drives in the fourth quarter of 41-33 victory over New England. It is the Eagles’ first NFL title since 1960 as Foles passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and is named Super Bowl MVP.
- October 14, 2018 – Brady-Mahomes: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earns his 200th career regular-season win, the most all-time, as he outduels Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. New England wins 43-40 on a Stephen Gostkowski field goal as time expires, 43-40.
- January 6, 2019 – NFC Wild Card Game: Double Doink: Down two against the Eagles, Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a 43-yard field goal as time expires, with the ball hitting the left goal post and then the crossbar. Cris Collinsworth coins the phrase “double doink” to describe the improbable kick.
- May 20 and 22, 2019 – SNF first to win 10 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series; First Primetime Show to be Ranked #1 for Eight Consecutive Years. On May 20, Sunday Night Football becomes the first show to win 10 Sports Emmys in the Outstanding Live Sports Series category, earning the program’s 10th honor in 11 years.
- August 3, 2019 – Dick Ebersol Honored with Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award: Dick Ebersol, former Chairman of NBC Sports and one of the creators of Sunday Night Football, is honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, recognizing “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”
- September 5, 2019 – NFL’s 100th Season to Kick Off on NBC: The NFL’s 100th season begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on NBC.