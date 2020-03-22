100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin in past day

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin keeps growing, and growing at an increasing rate, new numbers from the Department of Health Services show.

One hundred new cases were confirmed across the state over the past day, according to the agency’s daily update of results. The total number of positive cases now stands at 381. More than 6,000 tests have come back negative, while the number of death remains at four.

In Dane Co., a dozen more tests came back positive bringing the number there to 61, while Rock Co. registered its third case so far.

Earlier Sunday, the Jefferson Co. Health Department recorded its second confirmed case of COVID-19. In a statement the agency noted the patient likely contracted the virus while traveling within the U.S.

While the health department did not release any details about the individual, including their age, it did include in the announcement a reminder to people between 18 and 30 that they aren’t immune to COVID-19 and that “it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people to practice social distancing.”

