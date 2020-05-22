100-year-old WWII veteran gets standing ovation at hospital after beating COVID-19

A 100-year-old WWII veteran has been released from Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Virginia after beating coronavirus!

Lloyd Falk was admitted to the hospital on March 24 – he was one of the facility’s first COVID-19 patients.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, Falk lost his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago. Despite the loss, he “continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight.”

After his 58-day stay, the team at the hospital honored Mr. Falk by lining the hallways and cheering him on.