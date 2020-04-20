Police: 1,000 protesters attended Brookfield anti-'Safer at Home' rally

The Brookfield Police Department estimates approximately 1,000 people attended Sunday’s ‘Liberate Wisconsin’ protest against Gov. Tony Evers extension of the ‘Safer at Home’ order.

Nobody was arrested at the event, police noted. However, investigators plan to refer one individual to the District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct after that person allegedly threw a glass bottle of hot sauce from a moving vehicle at the crowd. The bottle did not hit anyone.

In a statement Monday, the department explained its policy protects people peacefully assembling to express themselves. To that, they added that they also will protect the other people there and the public, noting “this is a balancing act during these unprecedented times.”

The police department concluded its statement urging everyone to continue voluntarily complying with social distancing guidelines and other recommendations from the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

