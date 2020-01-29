$10,000 reward offered after pet beagle found beheaded in Ohio

The beheading of a pet beagle in Columbiana County in Ohio has local animal officials and authorities on alert.

Trouble, a female beagle, was found dead in her owner’s backyard in East Palestine on Jan. 5, two days after the dog was reported missing.

The Columbiana County Humane Society is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Mahoning County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward.

East Palestine police are investigating.