103-year-old Italian says ‘courage, faith’ helped beat virus

A 103-year-old Italian woman says courage and faith have helped her recover from the coronavirus.

Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europe’s largest population of the super old, or people who are at least 100.

Italy is the nation with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 deaths and it’s looking to its super-old survivors for inspiration.

Ada Zanusso told The Associated Press this week that courage, strength and faith helped her recover at a home for the elderly in northern Italy.

Her doctor said Zanusso was in bed for a week. She is looking forward to watching her great-grandchildren play again.