104-year-old WWII veteran collecting Valentine's Day cards

A 104-year-old World War II veteran wants you to be his Valentine.

Maj. Bill White in California is asking people from all over the world to send him a card this Valentine's Day.

He spends his days at an assisted living home in Stockton staying active and scrapbooking and is the oldest living Marine, according to the Facebook page "America, Hell Yeah."

To help, send one to him at Operation Valentine ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)The Oaks at Inglewood, 6725 Inglewood Ave., Stockton, CA 95207

White enlisted with the Marine Corps in 1934 and crossed the equator on board the USS Colorado in 1936 as a "shellback," according to the Facebook page.

He was stationed at Pearl Harbor from 1936 to 1937 before being transferred to the 4th Marine Regiment in Shanghai.

When WWII started in 1942, White was assigned to Parachute School and was transferred to the 4th Parachute Battalion in Bougainville. When the paratroopers were recalled from the Pacific in 1943, he went to the Parker Ranch in Hawaii to prep for the invasion of Iwo Jima.