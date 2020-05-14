11 arrested in rash of Juneau Co. burglaries

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has closed the book on more than two dozen burglaries as a months-long investigation in a string of break-ins in the area continues.

So far, eleven people have been arrested and charged or are facing possible charges from the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office in connection with the crime. (listed below) Investigators expect more arrests will be made soon as well.

Their investigation into the burglaries, which remains ongoing, has also led the La Crosse Police Department to conduct a search in its jurisdiction, which resulted in the arrest of several people for drug and property crimes.

Here is the list of suspects who are charged or will be charged in Juneau County, as well as their alleged offenses.

Daniel A. Hastings



Burglary, 7 Counts

Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, 2 Counts

Theft, 8 Counts

Criminal Damage to Property, 8 Counts

Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count

Troy J. Wal



Burglary, 12 Counts

Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, 2 Counts

Theft, 14 Counts

Entry to Locked Coin Box, 3 Counts

Possess Burglarious Tools, 1 Count

Christopher D. Ripp



Burglary, 1 Count

Theft, 3 Counts

Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count

Bail Jumping, 3 Counts

Amanda L. Coleman



Burglary, 2 Counts

Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, 1 Count

Theft, 2 Counts

Criminal Damage to Property, 3 Counts

Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count

Bail Jumping, 3 Counts

Brittany J. Hample



Burglary, 2 Counts

Theft, 1 Count

Criminal Damage to Property, 1 Count

Alexandria R. Challoner



Burglary, 1 Count

Theft, 1 Count

Peter A. Bennett Jr



Burglary, 3 Counts



Theft, 2 Counts

Criminal Damage to Property, 2 Counts

Receiving Stolen Property, 2 Counts

Rebecca L. Pagel



Theft, 1 Count

Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count

Donald J. Dalberg



Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Deliver, 1 Count

Receiving Stolen Property, 1 Count

Possession of a Short Barreled Rife, 1 Count

Bail Jumping, 1 Count

Roy Jack Williams II



Remove Vehicles Parts w/out Owner’s Consent, 1 Count

Bail Jumping, 2 Counts

Todd A. Parker Jr.

