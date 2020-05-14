11 arrested in rash of Juneau Co. burglaries

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has closed the book on more than two dozen burglaries as a months-long investigation in a string of break-ins in the area continues.

So far, eleven people have been arrested and charged or are facing possible charges from the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office in connection with the crime. (listed below) Investigators expect more arrests will be made soon as well.

Their investigation into the burglaries, which remains ongoing, has also led the La Crosse Police Department to conduct a search in its jurisdiction, which resulted in the arrest of several people for drug and property crimes.

Here is the list of suspects who are charged or will be charged in Juneau County, as well as their alleged offenses.

Daniel A. Hastings

  • Burglary, 7 Counts
  • Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, 2 Counts
  • Theft, 8 Counts
  • Criminal Damage to Property, 8 Counts
  • Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count

Troy J. Wal

  • Burglary, 12 Counts
  • Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, 2 Counts
  • Theft, 14 Counts
  • Entry to Locked Coin Box, 3 Counts
  • Possess Burglarious Tools, 1 Count

Christopher D. Ripp

  • Burglary, 1 Count
  • Theft, 3 Counts
  • Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count
  • Bail Jumping, 3 Counts

Amanda L. Coleman

  • Burglary, 2 Counts
  • Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, 1 Count
  • Theft, 2 Counts
  • Criminal Damage to Property, 3 Counts
  • Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count
  • Bail Jumping, 3 Counts

Brittany J. Hample

  • Burglary, 2 Counts
  • Theft, 1 Count
  • Criminal Damage to Property, 1 Count

Alexandria R. Challoner

  • Burglary, 1 Count
  • Theft, 1 Count

Peter A. Bennett Jr

  • Burglary, 3 Counts
  • Theft, 2 Counts
  • Criminal Damage to Property, 2 Counts
  • Receiving Stolen Property, 2 Counts

Rebecca L. Pagel

  • Theft, 1 Count
  • Entry to Locked Coin Box, 1 Count

Donald J. Dalberg

  • Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Deliver, 1 Count
  • Receiving Stolen Property, 1 Count
  • Possession of a Short Barreled Rife, 1 Count
  • Bail Jumping, 1 Count

Roy Jack Williams II

  • Remove Vehicles Parts w/out Owner’s Consent, 1 Count
  • Bail Jumping, 2 Counts

Todd A. Parker Jr.

  • Burglary, 1 Count
  • Theft, 1 Count

 