11 local groups get $25K grant for improving access to food in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Dane County has announced the recipients for this year's equity food grant program.
The program will award $25,000 to 11 local groups that are addressing issues related to healthy food access, access to land for growing food and issues related to food waste and recovery, according to the county. The groups were chosen out of a total of 25 applicants.
“We are honored to partner with this year’s grant recipients to address inequities in local food systems and increase opportunity in our community,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.
The following groups received grants:
Small grants of $1,999 or less, totaling $9,640:
- Access Community - Fresh Produce for Group Medical Visit Patients -- $1,500
- Middleton Community Church UCC - Summer Food Bag Program -- $2,000
- Edgerton Food Pantry Garden - Edgerton Community Outreach (ECO) -- $1,200
- Neighborhood Planning Project - Pilgrim Park Community Orchard -- $500
- Slow Food UW - Good Feed Outreach and App Development -- $2,000
- The Grow Program - Grow Program Improved Presentation, Communication & Collaboration -- $1,996
- WI Heights Community Garden - Enhancement of Communal Fruit for WI Heights Community Garden -- $444
Large grants of $2,000 or greater, totaling $15,360:
- Middleton Outreach Ministries, Inc - Increasing Access to MOM’s Food Pantry through Education and Outreach -- $3,840
- Rooted WI Inc. - Developing Community Growing Space with Displaced Hmong Growers --$3,840
- Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. - Nutritious Food for All -- $3,840
- YMCA of Dane County Inc. - Sun Prairie YMCA Mobil Meal Program -- $3,840