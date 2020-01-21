11-year-old runs a mile for each officer killed in line of duty. Tonight, he’ll run 2 more

Since Jan. 12, 2019, Florida native Zechariah Cartledge has run 391 miles to honor fallen heroes across the nation ... and he’s only 11 years old.

On Tuesday night, he will run two more miles in honor of the Honolulu Police Department’s two fallen officers: Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

To show his appreciation for first responders, Zechariah has pledged to run one mile for each police officer killed in the line of duty.

Through his non-profit organization Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah runs with an American flag, which he then presents to the specific first responder’s family.

He will be running for Officer Tiffany Enriquez at 7:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. HST) and Officer Kaulike Kalama at 8:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. HST). His parents said he will then send flags to the families of those officers.

“Our hearts continue to mourn for the tragic passing of these two heroes, and our hope is that through the run tonight, the families of these heroes may find some comfort and can begin the process of healing,” the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page said.

Enriquez and Kalama were shot and killed in a violent rampage at Diamond Head on Sunday.

Since then, tributes have been pouring out from all across the nation.

Zecharia’s Facebook page encourages anyone to join in.

“While we may be on the mainland, we are ohana,” his Facebook page said.