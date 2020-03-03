11-year-old from DeForest inspires Madison Fire Department to buy oxygen masks

An-11-year old boy is making it his mission to encourage all fire stations in Wisconsin to have pet oxygen masks.

Finn Sullivan lives in DeForest and inspired the Madison Fire Department to get the equipment with a letter.

Kids his age spend their time playing video games and hanging out with friends. But he's deciding to use his time to inspire others.

Sullivan gets fired up when he talks about animals.

“I’ve always had a passion about animals and it's my favorite thing in the world,’” he says.

He grew up with two dogs that he considers family.

Sullivan made it his mission to help animals. He did research and found over 40,000 pets die in fires each year.

"I want that number to go under 40,000 pets every year and i want to help save them,” he said.

So he put pen to paper and sent a letter to every fire department in Wisconsin.

"I contacted over 700 fire departments," he said.

One of the departments included Madison. He urged them to add pet oxygen masks to their equipment list.

Thanks to Sullivan, two breathing mask kits are ready to go in Command Car 31, which responds to all structure fires in the City of Madison.

He said his mission is far from over and he won't stop until he gets it done.

Visit Best Friends Breathe to support Sullivan's mission.

