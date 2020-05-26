12 Alders, Supervisors question Dane County's partial reopening of county

Just minutes before Dane County started allowing more businesses to open and ease restrictions on mass gatherings, a group of Madison Alders and Dane County Supervisors released an open letter objecting to the plan.

In the letter, the twelve city and county leaders (listed below) told County Supervisor Joe Parisi, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich they were surprised by the announcement of the move into Phase 1 of the county’s Forward Dane plan – only learning of the move afterwards through media reports.

The letter referred back to the May 18 order establishing the Forward Dane plan, which broke down the phases for reopening and the criteria for reaching them, and the first steps Dane County would take to reopen the region. The dozen community leaders asked what changed between that day and May 22, when health officials stated Phase 1 would go into effect following the Memorial Day holiday.

The letter was dated Monday, May 25, three days after Public Health Madison & Dane County announced the move to Phase 1 of its plan to open up the county in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and released to the media a half-hour before the change went into effect.

Dane County Supervisor Analiese Eicher, who was not named in the letter, noted the timing of the letter, explaining that the Forward Dane plan was released on May 18 and elected officials would have been able to raise their concerns to each of the recipients at any time after that.

“Although the letter raises a number of good points that some of us have already raised, sending the letter hours before Phase One goes into effect impedes our public health department from doing their job to the best of their ability,” she said.

The authors of the letter also worried the easing of restrictions would send the wrong message to the community.

“Unfortunately, the Forward Dane plan sends the message that it’s safe to be in indoor spaces such as gyms, salons, churches, and laser tag facilities with up to 50 people for prolonged periods of time as long as we stay 6’ apart,” they wrote, noting that 23 percent of cases over the past two weeks were attributable to community spread.

They added their concern that the Forward Dane plan does not detail well enough what health officials will do if the greater business traffic and gatherings starts to cause an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

More business being allowed to reopen could “disproportionately affecting poor, uninsured, low-wage workers who have no alternative but to go to risky jobs that make them vulnerable,” they cautioned, citing studies that minority communities are more likely to live with extended families and work in such jobs, leaving them more vulnerable to infection.

The letter also asked for Parisi, Rhodes-Conway, Heinrich to answer a series of questions:

What is the basis for the Forward Dane metrics related to infection rate? How do those levels compare to the recommended criteria listed in the COVID-Local plan for Phase 3 -

Economic Recovery? Continued decline in daily cases Fewer than 3% of tests conducted are positive Current estimate of less than 1 case per 100,000 population per day What is needed in order to get a majority of test results returned within 24 hours - the level suggested by COVID-Local for Phase 3 - Economic Recovery? What is needed in order to get our contact tracing capabilities to the level suggested by COVID-Local for Phase 3 - Economic Recovery? 90% of close contacts are elicited, located, tested within 24 hours At least 30 contact tracers per 100,000, as well as case managers, care resource coordinators, community health workers At least 80% of new cases from identified contacts Can you provide information regarding our ability to protect at-risk populations? Do we meet the recommended COVID-Local criteria for Phase 3 - Economic Recovery? Sufficient testing, quarantine, and isolation in long-term care facilities Fewer than 10% of new cases are reported from long-term care facilities over last 28 days Local rapid response teams are available to respond to outbreak hotspots within 24 hours with sufficient PPE What is our current Inpatient and ICU capacity in the region? When will PHMDC begin publishing capacity and utilization like Milwaukee County does? What metrics will PHMDC use to determine when a retightening may again be needed? What will that look like? What should residents and businesses expect?

