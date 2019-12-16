’12 minutes of sheer terror’: Vehicle stolen with 13-month-old inside from Kentucky shopping center

A man is facing several charges, including kidnapping and driving under the influence, after police said he stole a vehicle with a 13-month-old girl inside.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed on I-65 near Outer Loop. (Source: TRIMARC/WAVE)

The silver Ford Escape with a child inside was reported stolen from the shopping center in the 100 block of Adam Shepherd Parkway, in Shepherdsville at 9:14 a.m. Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Department chief Rick McCubbin said.

McCubbin said the mother was in a business when she saw her vehicle lurch forward and she ran out of the store. He said the keys were in the vehicle, which was unlocked and running.

A Hillview officer, Sgt. Kyle McAllister, spotted the vehicle going northbound on I-65 near the 121-mile marker. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but McCubbin said the driver did not stop.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed on I-65 near Outer Loop. Police believe the crash happened when the suspect turned around to look at the police lights and lost control of the vehicle.

It was 12 minutes after the call that the suspect, Joshua Reynolds, 22, of Radcliff, was taken into custody.

“He was taken into custody at 9:26, 12 minutes of sheer terror, I’ll say,” McCubbin said.

The child was found safe in her car seat inside of the vehicle by McAllister. Police said the child was OK and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Reynolds was taken to an area hospital then will be booked into the Bullitt County Jail.

McCubbin said Reynolds is believed to have been under the influence of drugs and not alcohol. In addition to kidnapping and DUI, Reynolds will be charged with theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment, no operators license, fleeing and evading police and reckless driving.

McCubbin said Reynolds is no stranger to police and has had several run-ins with the law since he was 15.

McCubbin said no charges will be filed against the mother of the child, but that police would be talking to her.

“I think she received the worst punishment of her life this morning,” McCubbin said.

As far as a chase policy, McCubbin said they have one in place.

As far as this case, he said, “It was obvious we were going to pursue. Sometimes you just have to be the police.”

Copyright 2019 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.