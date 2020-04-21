12 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Wisconsin

A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin, bringing the state’s total to 242, according to new numbers from the Department of Health Services. That number, however, does not include the 20th death reported in Dane County earlier this week.

DHS’ numbers show 4,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is 121 more than the previous day. Of those, 1,252 patients had to be hospitalized.

The daily update also showed nearly 48,000 tests have come back negative.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 381 / 19

Dodge: 19 / 1

Grant: 23 / 3

Green: 9 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 32 / 0

Juneau: 10 / 1

Lafayette: 3 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,234 / 139

Richland: 8 / 1

Rock: 83 / 4

Sauk: 34 / 3

Waukesha: 272 / 13

