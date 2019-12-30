12-year-old boy got a magnifying glass for Christmas - and set his lawn on fire

A family in Texas found itself suddenly on the defensive after their 12-year-old son accidentally set their lawn on fire with a magnifying glass on Christmas Day.

After opening presents, the boy and his two brothers went out to the driveway to “burn a couple of holes in some newspaper” with the magnifying glass he got. But then a fire unexpectedly broke out, CNN reports.

“My 12-year-old son Cayden received a magnifying glass, which we thought was for reading, but instead, he tried to see if he could light a fire with it,” his mother posted to social media.

The wind caught the newspaper and blew embers onto the lawn – which in turn set the dry grass on fire.

“Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting,” wrote the mother, Nissa-Lynn Parson, on Facebook.

"We grabbed buckets, Justin turned the sprinklers on, and I grabbed blankets to smother and trap it before it could spread any more into the neighbor’s yard,” Nissa wrote in her post.

“What a sight to see — a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!”

