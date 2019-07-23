12-year-old finds bullet lodged in siding of Madison home

Madison police are trying to figure out how a bullet became lodged in the siding of a Stein Avenue house.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was in the backyard Monday evening when he noticed the bullet. The family had been out of town over the weekend and did not know when a shot would have been fired.

Based on the bullet's trajectory, it appeared the shot came from nearby Swanton Road, according to police.

Officers canvased the neighborhood, but no one reported hearing a gunshot, and no additional damage was found.