12-year-old nearly hit by bullet near Traceway Drive

A 12-year-old was nearly hit by a bullet following gunshots on the 2900 block of Traceway Drive.

Madison Police responded to a report of 2 to 3 shots fired at 3:08 a.m. on Saturday. A caller reported 2 cars in the area that sped off. Responding officers found fresh footprints in the snow, which jumped a fence and ran away.

During the incident, two rounds entered a residence, with one going through an exterior wall and missing a 12-year-old sleeping in bed by about 2 feet.

An investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information, contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.