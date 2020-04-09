12th coronavirus-related death reported in Dane Co.

A twelfth person in Dane Co. has reportedly died from complications related to coronavirus.

Public Health Madison Dane County listed the latest death Thursday afternoon on its COVID-19 Dashboard. It is the first death reported by the county since Monday.

Seven new confirmed cases were included in the latest count of confirmed cases, increasing the total to 313 people who have tested positive. Thursday’s jump was the largest one day move since Monday’s report.

In all, 5,825 people in Dane Co. have now been tested for the virus.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health Services, 111 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19-related complications, and 2,885 people have tested positive. Those totals did not include the latest figures from Dane Co., which were released after DHS’ daily report.

