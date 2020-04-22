13 Wis. companies honored with Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- In celebration of Earth Day, Focus on Energy is recognizing businesses and other groups across Wisconsin with its annual Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards.
Focus on Energy, the statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, worked with its partner utilities across Wisconsin to choose 13 winners, each honored for efforts to reduce energy waste.
The following winners were announced Wednesday:
- Advance Die Cast (Milwaukee)
- Ashley Nelson Homes (Milton)
- Aurora Health Care (Two Rivers)
- Bright Wood Corporation (Menomonie)
- Cascades Tissue Group (Eau Claire)
- Coextruded Plastic Technologies, Inc. (Janesville)
- Foremost Farms USA (Appleton & Plover facilities)
- Fuller's Milker Center, Inc. (Lancaster)
- Mercury Marine (Fond du Lac)
- Mosinee School District (Mosinee)
- Pierce Manufacturing (Appleton)
- Pukall Lumber Company (Arbor Vitae)
- WPS Health Solutions (Madison)
"It was very competitive this year. The submissions we received from our field staff and partner utilities were among the best we've seen," said Erinn Monroe-Nye, Focus on Energy program director. “This year’s winners represent the groups across Wisconsin making smart energy decisions that will bring lasting change to Wisconsin. They are lowering their energy costs while making the state’s economy more globally competitive.”
By getting in on energy efficiency, Focus on Energy said this year’s award winners not only see reduced energy consumption and cost savings – they also support technology innovation, job creation, lowered environmental impacts, increased competitiveness and reduced dependence on nonrenewable resources.
Focus on Energy offers energy expertise and financial incentives to help Wisconsin homeowners, businesses and other groups invest in energy-efficient equipment and practices.
“Focus on Energy provides a tremendous value to our state. It saves participating customers money on their energy bills, it saves costs for everyone by reducing power needs, and of note on Earth Day, it is an environmental win for Wisconsin because it reduces emissions,” said Tyler Huebner, Commissioner, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.