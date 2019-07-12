13-year-old boy arrested after threatening a girl with a gun

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for having guns in Dane County.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Post Road and Traceway Drive for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers said a 13-year-old boy had gotten into an argument with a girl, then took out a handgun and pointed it at her.

The teen was arrested for recklessly endangering safety.

Later that Thursday, another 13-year-old boy was arrested in Madison for carrying a concealed weapon.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.