13-year-old raises money for bus driver's wife's fight against cancer

A 13-year-old is using her kind heart to help a long-time driving force in her life.

Kendall is a seventh grader at Parkside Middle School in Wautoma.

“I like to participate in lots of sports and extra events,” said Kendall.

She already knows she wants to attend UW-Madison and be a pediatrician. But like all good plans, it starts with getting to school on time.

Every morning as she gets on the bus, Kendall said she is greeted with a smile from Lupe Cervantes. He has been her bus driver since she was in kindergarten.

“I think I told Kendall one time that I am her Mexican grandpa,” said Cervantes.

Kendall says no matter what, Lupe has a smile on his face, but even bus drivers have sad days sometimes.

“I love my job. I want to start with a smile, but believe me, sometimes I have to force that smile out because the feelings inside are hard,” said Cervantes.

In September Cervantes' wife, Yolanda, found out she has breast cancer.

“For everyone I think the word cancer is devastating,” said Cervantes.

Yolanda has already undergone three rounds of chemotherapy with another one on the way before surgery in December. After surgery, she’ll have five rounds of radiation.

“When they put a port on for chemotherapy, that created a blood clot and went to her lungs,” said Cervantes. “That was hard.”

Hard for someone who’s been healthy her entire life. Cervantes said for that reason and because of her skyrocketing insurance rates at her job, they made the tough decision to get rid of coverage.

“She dropped it last year because it was too expensive for her to have it and unfortunately that’s what happened,” said Cervantes.

“I was sad because when Lupe takes her to treatment, then we don’t have him as a bus driver,” said Kendall.

Kendall decided to hold a district-wide fundraiser to raise money for Yolanda’s medical bills.

“We have four schools. The teachers could wear jeans or a hat, or students could wear a hat for a dollar,” said Kendall. “A lot donated more because they are nice.”

Kendall ended up raising more than $1,500 for Cervantes.

“So many emotions, I don’t even know how to describe them,” said Cervantes. “She (Yolanda) cried for about 5-10 minutes because she (Kendall) doesn’t know my wife, she just knows me.”

Kendall isn’t done fundraising just yet.

“I emailed a couple businesses hoping they double what we raised. That is my goal, to get 2-3 business to donate as much as what our district raised, that’s my goal to get more people to help,” said Kendall. “Lupe helped us all of our life, so kind of a thank you.”

As a thank you in return, Cervantes gave Kendall a necklace.

“She is an angel, that’s why I gave her an angel necklace,” said Cervantes. “An angel for an angel.”

“I hope that people can keep his family in their prayers, donate money and be kind to people because you don’t always know their story or what they are going through, so be kind ,” said Kendall.

There are already a few fundraisers set up for Cervantes and his family. The Cervantes have three sons.

Help Yola Beat Breast Cancer will be at Dogger’s Bar & Lanes in Wautoma on Friday, January 10. It’s $20 per person, with cash prizes for top scores. They have openings for 36 bowlers ta 6 p.m. and 36 bowlers at 8:30/9 p.m.

You can purchase a shirt, with all proceeds going to Yolanda, at the Holiday Craft Boutique and Fundraiser on Saturday December 7th from 9-2 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at Riverview Elementary Gym in Wautoma. There will be more than 35 vendors, raffles, food, crafts and pictures with Santa from 12-2 p.m.

If you would like to make a financial donation, search ‘We Fight Together Against Cancer’ on Facebook.

