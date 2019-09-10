Tuesday marks the 13th annual Drive Out Hunger golf tournament, put on in part by the Alliant Energy Foundation and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The fundraiser meant nearly 200 golfers hit the links at Trappers Turn Golf Course in the Wisconsin Dells.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $3.6 million, equal to nearly 14 million meals served.

“One of our core values is caring for others,” says "Julie Bauer, executive director with the Alliant Energy Foundation. “So this event allows us really to live out that value, give back to the community, partner with our communities, and really help our neighbors and families in need."

Tuesday’s event alone will provide 1.4 million meals.

