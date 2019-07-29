14-month-old girl dies after being run over by wagon in Green Lake Co.

An investigation has concluded that a child died after being run over by a wagon in Green Lake County, authorities announced Monday.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the town of Manchester around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

There they attempted to save the life of a child with CPR, and then transported her to a local hospital. The child was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation has now revealed that a man was trying to back a wagon into a barnyard when the 14-month-old child was run over.

Authorities identified the child as Hannah J. Miller.

Authorities say charges are not expected. The investigation is ongoing.

The Kingston First Responders Unit, Southern Green Lake County Ambulance, Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and Green Lake County Coroner assisted in the incident.

