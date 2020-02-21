14-year-old allegedly beats, robs another teen in Madison

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly attacking and robbing an older teen on the near-east side of Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department's incident report, the younger boy, whose name wasn't released, punched the 17-year-old several times, knocked him to the ground and started kicking him.

The report indicated the boys knew each other at the time of the attack, which happened shortly after noon on Linda Vista Road. The victim's wallet was stolen and he suffered injuries to his head and face, MPD spokesperson Joel Despain noted.

The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Reception Center for robbery with the use of force, battery, and disorderly conduct.