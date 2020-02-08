14-year-old wins All-City Spelling Bee

The Capitol City has its newest Spelling Bee champion, 14-year-old Matthew Brock.

He won the All-City Spelling Bee competing against 46 other area students.

The Spelling Bee puts Madison area students to the t-e-s-t, as nearly 50 grade and middle school students took part in the competition held at Madison College on Saturday.

The winning word was dolomite, which is a type of mineral.

The Wisconsin State Journal has hosted the competition since 1949 and the editor of the newspaper says it is meant to promote children’s literacy.

“Even certainly before they get to 4th grade, we have worked with some of the preschool programs and this idea of early learning and what literacy can do for a young person it just opens the doors to everything. We're really happy to be a part of that,” says John Smalley, editor of the newspaper.

From here, Saturday’s big winner will advance to the Badger State Spelling Bee next month and compete for a chance to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

