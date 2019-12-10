143 jobs impacted by Alorica closing Green Bay call center

Alorica is closing its call center in downtown Green Bay in a move that will impact 143 jobs.

The Alorica call center is located at 301 N Adam St in the Baylake City Center building.

Alorica released this statement to Action 2 News:

"As we continue to stay on top of market trends and evolve with our clients’ business needs, we sadly must make changes that sometimes impact our people. We thank each of our departing colleagues for their contributions and we are committed to treating them with respect, as we do all our employees, during this transition."

In 2017, Action 2 News reported on Alorica expanding its workforce in Green Bay and creating 100 new jobs.

Alorica is based in California and has call centers across the globe.