15-month-old dies after being found not breathing in Janesville

A 15-month-old child has died after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend when emergency crews found the toddler not breathing and without a pulse, the Janesville Police Department said.

The boyfriend of the child's mother, Steven M. Horan, was arrested prior to the toddler's death and booked on a count of physical abuse of a child causing great bodily harm, the police department said on Tuesday.

Authorities have not said if the counts against him will be changed following the child's death. A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday during which police are expected to provide an update on the case.

According to police, emergency crews responded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Eisenhower after receiving a report of an unresponsive toddler. When officers arrived, they found the toddler’s mother administrating CPR and the child was rushed to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mother, whose name was not released, told investigators when she left the home she left the child in the Horan's care. When she returned, she reportedly found her child seriously injured.

Investigators have since determined the injuries to the toddler were non-accidental. The child had been taken to Javon Bea Hospital, in Rockford, Illinois.