15 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Wisconsin

The Department of Health Services reports 15 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, pushing the total number close to 100.

DHS' latest daily update shows 92 deaths have been reported in the state so far. The total includes 11 patients who have died in Dane Co., which was an increase of two over the previous day’s report.

The DHS figures show 2,578 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is an increase of 138 over Monday’s number. That increase was significantly lower day-to-day compared with Monday when it showed 173 new cases.

Of the 2,500-plus cases, 745 people, or 29 percent of them, have been hospitalized.

DHS also reported more than 2,000 coronavirus tests came back negative.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

The agency’s official tally by county is listed below: (confirmed cases/deaths)

Adams : 2 / 0

Columbia: 23 / 1

Dane: 289 / 11

Dodge: 15 / 0

Grant: 3 / 0

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 15 / 0

Juneau: 5 / 0

Monroe: 7 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 3 / 0

Rock: 37 / 2

Sauk: 20 / 2

Waushara: 1 / 0

