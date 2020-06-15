15 programs to share $1.2M to test new program for children with developmental delays, disabilities

The Department of Health Services announced it will award $1.2 million in grants to 15 local Birth to 3 Programs across the state on July 1.

According to DHS, the grants will be used to pilot new initiatives within the Birth to 3 Program -- an early intervention program that supports children under the age of three with developmental delays or disabilities -- and to explore better ways to address the needs of children who benefit from the program.

“This collaboration between our state and local programs is expected to produce findings that can be used to shape the future design of early intervention programs across Wisconsin,” Medicaid Director Jim Jones said.

More than 30 local programs submitted applications for the grant, applying individually or as a group of counties.

The grants may be used towards increasing coordination between partners helping the children, offering new training to staff and family, experimenting with tools to identify children’s issues early – or towards a combination of these approaches.

“The heightened attention in these pilots on infants and toddlers that have experienced abuse and neglect focuses our efforts on our state’s most vulnerable children,” Jones added.

The 15 counties awarded grants will eventually report back to DHS with the measures they have developed within their programs. DHS will use the results to decide which innovations Wisconsin may want to implement statewide.

The initiatives supported by these grants will run through the end of 2021, according to DHS.

For a full list of the counties or groups of counties receiving awards click here.