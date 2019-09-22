15-year-old boy arrested for OWI

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on the east side of Madison Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Valor Way at Freedom Ring Road for a report of a vehicle crashing into a tree at 7:08 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

While officers were on their way to the scene, two people fled from the scene. They were followed by a witness and both were eventually detained.

The 15-year-old boy was driving his friend's mother's car with a 12-year-old passenger. The suspect showed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests, according to the blog post.

The suspect was then arrested for his first OWI offense with a passenger under 16-years-old. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was released to parent following medical clearance, according to the blog post.