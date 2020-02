A freshman at Seymour High School has died in a snowmobile crash in Outagamie County.

Sheriff's officials say the 15-year-old boy died Wednesday morning when he missed a stop sign on the Oneida trail system and was struck by an SUV on County Road VV.

WLUK-TV reports the teen from Black Creek was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old woman, and two children in the vehicle were not injured.