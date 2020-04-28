150 Wisconsin Army National Guards return home from Afghanistan

About 150 soldiers with Wisconsin's Army National Guard returned safety to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment arrived early from their deployment to the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul on Monday. From there, the soldiers went by bus on Tuesday to their armories in Menomonie, Abbotsford, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Arcadia, Onalaska, River Falls and Eau Claire.

Their early return is part of the Department of Defense's plan to reduce the number of American soldiers deployed in Afghanistan.

About 250 soldiers from the 128th Infantry are still with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in Afghanistan, and are expected to return later this year, according to a statement from Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Capt. Joe Trovato.

“We left in July and we came back a little early,” Maj. Michael Olson, the officer in charge of the returning troops, told the formation after arriving in St. Paul, according to the statement.

“For some of you that’s great. For some of you that wanted to stay a little bit longer, it reflects on your dedication to service," the major told soldiers.

The 128th Infantry deployed to assist SFAB advisors and other coalition forces, contractors and Afghan troops.

The guardsmen replaced the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry, which was the first National Guard battalion to partner with an active Army security force assistance brigade, according to the Guard.