Fort Atkinson teen shares near-death experience after vaping

The number of severe lung disease among people who are vaping in Wisconsin is growing.

On Thursday, health officials will be giving updates on the vaping crisis in the Madison area.

Last week, American Family Children's Hospital had its first patient in the pediatric intensive care unit because of vaping. The 16-year-old boy will be speaking about his near-death experience.

Recent numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show there are 69 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung disease related to vaping in the state. 17 patients' cases are under investigation.

DHS reports most patients in this outbreak of illnesses are adolescents and young adults. Some patients are adults in older age groups.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Wisconsin, but across the nation, there have been 17 deaths.

Health officials said a majority of cases reported using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to inhale THC- containing products, such as waxes and oils. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. The cartridges containing THC may contain chemicals or additives that are unknown or unregulated. There were a wide variety of brand names and flavorings were reported.

Anyone experiencing unexplained shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss should talk to their doctor. Health officials are asking people to stop vaping immediately.

The severe lung illness cases related to vaping were first noticed in Wisconsin in late July. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin reported eight cases of hospitalized teens to DHS.

This is an ongoing investigation and DHS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently, several samples of cartridges used by affected patients in Wisconsin are being tested at Food and Drug Administration laboratories. There was no time given as to when those tests will be completed.

