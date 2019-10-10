16-year-old arrested after police find stolen SUV on Madison's South Side

A 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center Wednesday night after a parking enforcement officer discovered a stolen SUV.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the parking enforcement officer ran a plate of a RAV4 parked on the 2300 block of Cypress Way at 10:45 p.m. The officer learned it was stolen and it was also occupied.

Other police officers responded to keep the driver from taking off.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

The SUV was stolen Tuesday afternoon from the 1800 block of South Park Street.