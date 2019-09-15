16-year-old boy shot dead in Milwaukee

A homicide investigation is underway in Milwaukee after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night.

According to our news partners in Milwaukee, an 18-year-old was also hurt. The two victims were passengers in a van when the shots rang out near 55th and Casper in Milwaukee. The driver of the van drove to a nearby hospital in Glendale. The 16-year-old was dead on arrival.

The 18-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

