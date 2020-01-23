Alabama teen charged with capital murder in death of his mother, twin brothers

The Talladega County District Attorney says a 16-year-old is being charged as an adult in the deaths of his mother and his twin brothers.

Landon Durham16, is charged in the deaths of his mother and his twin brothers. (Source: Talladega County Sheriff's Dept./WBRC/Gray News)

Landon Durham is accused of stabbing them to death in Talladega County. He is charged with capital murder.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 36-year-old Holli Christina Durham, 13-year-old Branson Durham and 13-year-old Baron Durham.

Authorities say they were stabbed to death at a home on Roy Lackey Lane in Munford. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday night. It is unclear when they were stabbed.

Cherokee Investigator Jeremy Stepps found Landon Durham at approximately 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, January 22 as he was traveling towards Etowah County on County Road 71 near County Road 38.

Landon Durham was apprehended at a store across from Beans and Greens Restaurant without incident.

Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey released the following statement:

“Last night, we learned of a tragedy in the Munford community. Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it effects the entire community including the school community. Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff.”

If you have any information that could help them in their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call 256-761-2141.

