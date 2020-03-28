16yr takes deputies on 100 mph chase until driving over spikes: Sheriff's Office

A 16-year-old managed to evade authorities while driving 120 miles an hour until he drove over police spikes and was forced to pull over on the Columbia - Dane county line Saturday.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a release that deputies first attempted to pull the teen over after he starting driving 120 miles an hour in a 55 mph road along STH 60 in the Town of Leeds in Columbia County Saturday afternoon.

But the teen chose not to heed their police lights, and so deputies began to pursue him, both parties driving over a 100 miles an hour through Wyocena and then Pardeeville. Deputies soon called off the pursuit.

The chase was not over, though. Deputies picked up the teen's trail when they spotted his vehicle in Pardeevillem, and thus the pursuit continued where it had left off.

The 16-year-old then took deputies to the Columbia-Dane County line. That's where deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office deployed a tire deflation device, along USH 51.

The teen drove right over the spikes and was forced to pull over. Deputies arrested the teen and brought him to a local juvenile detention facility.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old was cited for eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operating while impaired, violation of a public health order, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing in a no passing zone.