17 OWI arrests during Janesville PD holiday campaign

Janesville police officers made 17 operating while intoxicated (OWI) arrests during the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The initiative began Dec. 15 and ended Jan. 1

"Our hope for 2020 is that everyone drives safely and responsibly during every trip in order to keep our roadways, and our community safe,” Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said.

Besides the OWI arrests, police officers also issued the following citations and arrests:

