17-year-old arrested after hit-and-run involving child

A Madison man, his fiance and a child are okay after they were victims of a hit-and-run crash on Madison's east side Sunday afternoon.

Madison police said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on South Thompson Drive, near Emma Court. The man was driving his SUV when a car slammed into it.

Police said the driver checked to make sure his fiance and baby were okay, and then he got out and approached the damage car. Several young people were getting out of the car, and the man told them to stay. They ran off, and the man chased after them.

That's when police said two people from the car turned around and appeared ready to fight the victim. The victim backed off just as police were arriving.

Based on description given by the victim, officers found the driver and one passenger.

The alleged driver of the car, 17-year-old Camron Poelinitz of Madison, was arrested for hit-and-run, resisting and obstructing. He was also cited for operating without a valid license, failure to display license plates, operating without insurance, and failure to keep his vehicle under control.