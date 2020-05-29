17-year-old carjacked and killed driving home from soccer practice in Cleveland

Police said a 17-year-old boy was carjacked and killed driving home from soccer practice in Cleveland Monday evening.

According to Cleveland police, Eric Hakizimana was stopped at a traffic light in the 8000 block of Detroit Road around 9:55 p.m. when a unknown man jumped in his back seat and shot him.

Officers said the shooter pushed Hakizimana’s body onto the street and drove away in his car. There is no description of the car at this time.

Officers said minutes before the deadly carjacking, the gunman had shot and killed Curtis Legg, 31, in the 1400 block of W. 85th Street, before running down the street and jumping into Hakizimana’s car.

The double murder suspect remains on the loose and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-623-5464.

Hakizimana was a member of the Congolese Community of Greater Cleveland.