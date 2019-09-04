17-year-old charged for sexually assaulting child after climbing into crib

A 17-year old accused of sexually assaulting a child while breaking into a DeForest home was charged Wednesday.

Eduardo Munoz-Salinas was charged for multiple crimes, including 1st degree child sexual assault, burglary and bail jumping, according to a criminal complaint.

As NBC15 reported last weekend, DeForest police officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Valeria Drive on Aug. 31 around 11 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

Officers returned to the home for a report of a burglary, after residents of that home saw a flashlight in their hallway and heard their front door closing.

A police report released over the weekend shows Munoz-Salinas later confessed to officers of breaking into the house and climbing into the resident’s daughter’s crib.

DeForest police told reporters Wednesday that home security video and a prescription bottle left by Munoz-Salinas linked him to the sexual assault of a child.

Bond was set for Munoz-Salinas at $15,000 in Dane County Court Wednesday.

DeForest police are asking for assistance from the community as they continue to investigate Saturday’s incident. They're asking anyone with more information to contact them at 608-846-6756.

